Nash Trading 23.9% Higher This Week (NEX)

Nash (CURRENCY:NEX) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last week, Nash has traded up 23.9% against the U.S. dollar. Nash has a market capitalization of $19.22 million and $158,785.00 worth of Nash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nash coin can now be bought for $0.66 or 0.00001709 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00049004 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,616.22 or 0.06786191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00053018 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,424.04 or 0.99852835 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006968 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Nash Coin Profile

Nash launched on October 25th, 2017. Nash’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,166,201 coins. Nash’s official Twitter account is @nashsocial

According to CryptoCompare, “Nash Exchange is a platform for cryptocurrency exchanges and payments. Users on this network are able to transact digital assets through an off-chain matching engine that allows trades across multiple blockchains, such as NEO or Ethereum. Nash Exchange has developed a crypto wallet extension where it is possible for the user to coordinate actions between NEX, Dapps (decentralized applications) and websites. The NEX token is a NEO-based cryptocurrency. It allows holders to claim a share of fees generated by the payment service and exchange. The NEX token was designed to improve holders rewards as the platform fees volume grow. What started as a renaming due to a legal case involving the NEX brand evolved into a full rebrand, to Nash. The “NEX” token will retain its ticker, now representing the name “Nash Exchange”. Chief designer Nathaniel Walpole was on hand to discuss the new logo and design philosophy, which is intended to imply “motion, speed, and approachability.” “

Buying and Selling Nash

