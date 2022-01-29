Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Receives $206.69 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $207.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $237.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total transaction of $178,345.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,595 shares of company stock valued at $526,465 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Nasdaq by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 29,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 285,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,186,000 after acquiring an additional 87,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $174.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Nasdaq has a one year low of $134.21 and a one year high of $214.96. The company has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.46 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.49%.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

