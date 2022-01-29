NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NSC) Insider Acquires A$10,082.50 in Stock

NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NSC) insider Sebastian Evans bought 10,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.93 ($0.66) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,082.50 ($7,201.79).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.93, a current ratio of 99.67 and a quick ratio of 99.62.

Get NAOS Small Cap Opportunities alerts:

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. NAOS Small Cap Opportunities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.11%.

Contango MicroCap Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Contango Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of micro-cap companies having market capitalization between AUD$30 million and $350 million.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NAOS Small Cap Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.