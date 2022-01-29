NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,448,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,220 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.10% of NanoString Technologies worth $213,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 6,724.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,050,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,619 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies during the second quarter worth about $26,953,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 68.5% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,108,000 after acquiring an additional 407,235 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 112.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 546,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,425,000 after acquiring an additional 289,545 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 7.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,891,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,542,000 after acquiring an additional 138,761 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $1,157,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 7,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $366,581.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NSTG opened at $32.32 on Friday. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $30.16 and a one year high of $86.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 10.03, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.02.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.16). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.31% and a negative net margin of 78.48%. The business had revenue of $37.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NSTG. Cowen decreased their price target on NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on NanoString Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

NanoString Technologies Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

