Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 251 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MarineMax by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,187,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,119,000 after acquiring an additional 23,033 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MarineMax by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,611,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,522,000 after acquiring an additional 162,127 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in MarineMax by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 898,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,775,000 after acquiring an additional 135,468 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MarineMax by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,941,000 after acquiring an additional 155,240 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in MarineMax by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 375,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,278,000 after acquiring an additional 127,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HZO opened at $46.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.82. MarineMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.63 and a twelve month high of $70.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.71.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.46. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $472.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MarineMax news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $277,085.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $72,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,804 shares of company stock worth $1,026,081. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HZO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

MarineMax Profile

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

