Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $98,000 Stock Position in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) by 12.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,717 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diebold Nixdorf were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBD. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 2,403.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 6,246.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 161.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 81,952.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 15,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DBD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

In related news, Director Matthew Goldfarb bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $71,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DBD opened at $8.80 on Friday. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $7.92 and a 1 year high of $17.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.97. The stock has a market cap of $689.52 million, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 3.11.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.18). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 10.99% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $958.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

