Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Universal were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal by 73.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Universal during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Universal by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Universal by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Universal during the 3rd quarter valued at $288,000. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of Universal stock opened at $54.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.88. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.71. Universal Co. has a 12-month low of $44.93 and a 12-month high of $60.95.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $453.96 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Universal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.79%.

Universal Corp. engages as a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates its business through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment activities involves in selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

