Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 6.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Bank were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NBHC. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Bank in the third quarter worth about $14,615,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in National Bank by 190.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 360,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,620,000 after acquiring an additional 236,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in National Bank by 19.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,926,000 after acquiring an additional 226,411 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in National Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,492,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in National Bank by 35.7% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,773,000 after acquiring an additional 137,714 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

National Bank stock opened at $45.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.97. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $48.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.84.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.09 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. National Bank’s payout ratio is currently 28.03%.

In other National Bank news, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 13,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $610,197.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brendan W. Zahl sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $77,197.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,091 shares of company stock worth $909,904 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC).

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.