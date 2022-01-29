MultiVAC Reaches Market Capitalization of $25.05 Million (MTV)

MultiVAC (CURRENCY:MTV) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. MultiVAC has a market capitalization of $25.05 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of MultiVAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MultiVAC has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MultiVAC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MultiVAC Coin Profile

MTV is a coin. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2019. MultiVAC’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,587,369,426 coins. The official website for MultiVAC is www.mtv.ac . MultiVAC’s official Twitter account is @Multivac_global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiVAC is the next-generation public blockchain designed for large-scale and complex distributed applications. It is designed considering the three relevant dimensions in blockchain technology which are computation, storage, and transmission. The processing capacity of the MultiVAC network increases with the number of nodes. The native token on the MultiVAC blockchain is called MTV. The token is used to reward nodes that contribute computation, storage, and data transmission resources to the network. Just as the Ethereum blockchain, the total market capitalization of the MultiVAC blockchain will increase as demand for the usage of the network increases. “

