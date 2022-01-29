Multiplier Market Cap Reaches $12,779.10 (BMXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. Multiplier has a market capitalization of $12,779.10 and approximately $780.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Multiplier coin can now be purchased for $0.0126 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Multiplier has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002670 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00049135 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,526.24 or 0.06741796 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00055204 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,504.90 or 1.00089707 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006910 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00054404 BTC.

Multiplier Coin Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Multiplier Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multiplier should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Multiplier using one of the exchanges listed above.

