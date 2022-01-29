Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, February 21st. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th.

Mueller Water Products has increased its dividend by 11.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Mueller Water Products has a dividend payout ratio of 31.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Mueller Water Products to earn $0.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MWA opened at $12.64 on Friday. Mueller Water Products has a 52 week low of $11.77 and a 52 week high of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.81 and its 200-day moving average is $14.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.36.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.21 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MWA. Zacks Investment Research cut Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Boenning Scattergood cut Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

In related news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $83,973.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 9.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 791,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,415,000 after purchasing an additional 66,412 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 15.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 9,393 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 158.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 20,883 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 7.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products in the third quarter worth $243,000. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.