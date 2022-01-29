MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target Cut to $593.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $651.00 to $593.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MSCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSCI from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $608.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $619.43.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $508.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.59 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $583.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $610.71. MSCI has a one year low of $380.24 and a one year high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $549.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.10 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 199.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSCI will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.42%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.60, for a total transaction of $1,646,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total transaction of $516,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,661,632 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 131.8% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 59.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in MSCI during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in MSCI during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

