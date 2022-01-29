MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $549.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.10 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 199.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share.

NYSE:MSCI traded up $16.34 on Friday, reaching $508.13. 550,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,628. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $583.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $610.71. The firm has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a PE ratio of 61.59 and a beta of 0.96. MSCI has a 12 month low of $380.24 and a 12 month high of $679.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.42%.

In other news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.60, for a total value of $1,646,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,800 shares of company stock worth $3,661,632. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $608.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $619.43.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

