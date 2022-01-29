MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $406.20 Million

Equities analysts expect MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) to post sales of $406.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $377.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $434.90 million. MSA Safety reported sales of $388.25 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MSA Safety.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.09). MSA Safety had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $340.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Sidoti upgraded MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

NYSE:MSA opened at $134.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.85 and its 200 day moving average is $152.75. MSA Safety has a 52-week low of $129.46 and a 52-week high of $172.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.89%.

In other MSA Safety news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total transaction of $4,021,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 54,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.77, for a total value of $8,519,061.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,270 shares of company stock valued at $13,326,182. Company insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 35.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MSA Safety during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the third quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

