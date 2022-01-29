MovieBloc (MBL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.51 Million

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. During the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. MovieBloc has a market capitalization of $76.38 million and $7.51 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MovieBloc coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00043138 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00106212 BTC.

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc is a coin. It launched on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,527,667,870 coins. MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io . The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using US dollars.

