Morgan Stanley Trims Toast (NYSE:TOST) Target Price to $39.00

Toast (NYSE:TOST) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $39.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TOST. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Toast in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. lifted their target price on Toast from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Toast from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Toast from $65.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toast currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.67.

TOST stock opened at $20.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.96. Toast has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $69.93.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $486.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.95 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Toast will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Toast news, COO Aman Narang sold 66,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $2,394,708.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 366,409 shares of company stock valued at $11,426,891 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TOST. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the third quarter worth approximately $549,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. 16.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toast

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

