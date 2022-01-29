Morgan Stanley Trims KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Target Price to $400.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $431.00 to $400.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KGI Securities raised KLA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on KLA in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $480.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $453.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $366.65 on Friday. KLA has a one year low of $273.24 and a one year high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $410.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $369.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.14. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that KLA will post 21.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter worth $273,227,000. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth $241,793,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 12.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,558,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,477,803,000 after acquiring an additional 516,588 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 262.8% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 355,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,379,000 after acquiring an additional 257,780 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 30.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $358,111,000 after acquiring an additional 249,580 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

