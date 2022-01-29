Morgan Stanley Lowers Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Price Target to SEK 200

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from SEK 204 to SEK 200 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SWDBY has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from SEK 180 to SEK 170 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Danske lowered shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a SEK 187 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 204 to SEK 193 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 165 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 195 to SEK 200 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.75.

SWDBY opened at $19.16 on Thursday. Swedbank AB has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $23.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

