Morgan Stanley Lowers Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Price Target to $35.00

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities lowered Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Chegg from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Craig Hallum lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $24.37 on Thursday. Chegg has a fifty-two week low of $23.23 and a fifty-two week high of $115.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a current ratio of 13.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -406.10, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.91.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Chegg had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $713,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ted Schlein acquired 35,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $1,012,313.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Chegg by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chegg by 100.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Chegg by 4.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Chegg by 6.7% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Chegg by 14.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

