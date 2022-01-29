Morgan Stanley Increases Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Price Target to €11.60

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €11.40 ($12.95) to €11.60 ($13.18) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

OUKPY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Metso Outotec Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Metso Outotec Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.30.

OTCMKTS:OUKPY opened at $5.09 on Thursday. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $6.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.26.

Metso Outotec Oyj manufactures and supplies equipment for the mining industry. It is a supplier of sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the minerals processing, aggregates, and metals refining industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals segments.

