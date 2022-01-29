Morgan Stanley Increases Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Price Target to €9.10

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from €8.90 ($10.11) to €9.10 ($10.34) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised Commerzbank to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Commerzbank from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from €7.00 ($7.95) to €10.00 ($11.36) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Commerzbank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Commerzbank to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from €7.10 ($8.07) to €7.40 ($8.41) in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.96.

Shares of CRZBY stock opened at $8.51 on Tuesday. Commerzbank has a 1 year low of $5.67 and a 1 year high of $8.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.12.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Commerzbank stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,348,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,566 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.19% of Commerzbank worth $16,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

