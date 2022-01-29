Morgan Stanley Cuts PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Price Target to $21.00

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of PetMed Express from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PetMed Express from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PetMed Express in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PETS opened at $25.87 on Tuesday. PetMed Express has a 12-month low of $21.64 and a 12-month high of $46.67. The company has a market cap of $526.43 million, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.57.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.09). PetMed Express had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 18.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PetMed Express will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. PetMed Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PETS. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in PetMed Express by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in PetMed Express by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 46,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

PetMed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

