Morgan Stanley Boosts Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Price Target to €174.60

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley to €174.60 ($198.41) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group upgraded Deutsche Börse from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut Deutsche Börse from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.87.

DBOEY stock opened at $17.24 on Wednesday. Deutsche Börse has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $18.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.52 and a 200 day moving average of $16.80.

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

