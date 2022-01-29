Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Stock Holdings Increased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Moody’s by 421.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in Moody’s by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.82, for a total value of $181,848.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total value of $125,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,390 shares of company stock valued at $556,086 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

MCO opened at $336.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.17. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $263.61 and a 1 year high of $407.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $377.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $378.28.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Moody’s from $428.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Moody’s from $402.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.27.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

