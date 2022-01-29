Monument Mining (CVE:MMY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.11

Monument Mining Limited (CVE:MMY) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 62000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.13. The firm has a market cap of C$34.23 million and a PE ratio of -0.27.

Monument Mining Company Profile (CVE:MMY)

Monument Mining Limited operates as a gold producer and mining asset developer s in Canada, Australia, and Malaysia. The company primarily focuses on the gold deposits, as well as explores for copper and iron deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Selinsing Gold Mine, including the Selinsing, Buffalo Reef, Felda Land, Peranggih, and Famehub projects located in Pahang State, within the Central Gold Belt of Western Malaysia; and the Murchison Gold Project portfolio comprising the Burnakura, Tuckanarra, and Gabanintha projects located in the Murchison region, Western Australia, as well as the Mengapur Copper and Iron Project located in Pahang state, Malaysia.

