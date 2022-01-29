Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (MTU) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.70 on March 4th

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:MTU) announced a dividend on Friday, January 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of MTU opened at GBX 135 ($1.82) on Friday. Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 129 ($1.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 184 ($2.48). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 159.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 166.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.38. The firm has a market cap of £225.96 million and a PE ratio of 2.82.
About Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust
