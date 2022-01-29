Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (MTU) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.70 on March 4th

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:MTU) announced a dividend on Friday, January 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of MTU opened at GBX 135 ($1.82) on Friday. Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 129 ($1.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 184 ($2.48). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 159.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 166.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.38. The firm has a market cap of £225.96 million and a PE ratio of 2.82.

Get Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust alerts:

About Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Montanaro Investment Managers Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.