MonetaryUnit Trading 9.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. In the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $746,709.81 and approximately $240.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.45 or 0.00124566 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 39.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MonetaryUnit (MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 245,022,615 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

