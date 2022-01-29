MonetaryUnit Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $337.00 (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $736,249.92 and approximately $337.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.33 or 0.00125963 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 244,944,862 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

