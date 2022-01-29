Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $49.58 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) will announce $49.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Model N’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $49.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $49.50 million. Model N posted sales of $42.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Model N will report full-year sales of $212.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $212.00 million to $212.28 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $237.90 million, with estimates ranging from $237.11 million to $238.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $51.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.63 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Model N from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

In other Model N news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 2,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $65,096.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $111,903.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,215 shares of company stock valued at $806,837. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MODN. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Model N by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,943,592 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,495 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Model N by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,158,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,812,000 after buying an additional 503,792 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Model N by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,271,966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,130,000 after buying an additional 486,929 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Model N by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,301,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,866,000 after buying an additional 444,972 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Model N during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,635,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MODN traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.32. 87,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $958.92 million, a PE ratio of -30.77 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.83. Model N has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $48.20.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

