Mizuho Cuts Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target to $20.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $55.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $62.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.96.

HOOD opened at $12.73 on Tuesday. Robinhood Markets has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.90.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 183.63% and a negative return on equity of 282.13%. The firm had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.64 million. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 27,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $649,106.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,385 shares of company stock worth $4,898,853 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

