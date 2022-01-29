Mizuho Cuts Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target to $100.00

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $92.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $114.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.92.

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $71.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.99 and its 200-day moving average is $106.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.34 and a beta of 1.36. Ceridian HCM has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $130.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.72 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.15, for a total transaction of $493,716.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total transaction of $1,069,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 548,812 shares of company stock valued at $58,294,328. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,356,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,270,000 after purchasing an additional 98,972 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,719,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,047,000 after acquiring an additional 53,779 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,645,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,451,000 after buying an additional 47,989 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 14.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,719,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,726,000 after buying an additional 587,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 8.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,049,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,423,000 after buying an additional 323,931 shares in the last quarter.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

