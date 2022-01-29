MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.66

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.66 and traded as low as $11.12. MiX Telematics shares last traded at $11.33, with a volume of 29,881 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.65. The company has a market capitalization of $278.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.91.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $36.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 8.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that MiX Telematics Limited will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0647 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MIXT. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 11.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,434,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,387,000 after acquiring an additional 241,260 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in MiX Telematics by 8.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,168,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,388,000 after purchasing an additional 95,400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in MiX Telematics in the second quarter valued at $629,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in MiX Telematics by 102.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 32,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in MiX Telematics by 12.0% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 264,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 28,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

About MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT)

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

