Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 500 Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 92.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 43.3% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. 26.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

In other news, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $2,824,707.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.77, for a total transaction of $63,585.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,143 shares of company stock valued at $3,756,885. Company insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Westlake Chemical stock opened at $96.76 on Friday. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $74.71 and a 1 year high of $109.01. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.14.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.73. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is 10.37%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.57.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

See Also: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.