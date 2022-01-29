Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 27,921 Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,921 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Nielsen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,864,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Nielsen by 1,457.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 875,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,800,000 after acquiring an additional 819,251 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Nielsen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in Nielsen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,218,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Nielsen by 293.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,964,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Shares of NYSE NLSN opened at $18.30 on Friday. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.26 and a 200-day moving average of $21.18.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Nielsen had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Nielsen’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NLSN. Morgan Stanley lowered Nielsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Nielsen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.