Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stock Position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,520 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 363,487 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 477.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,322,491 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $58,067,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053,708 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,377,741 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $79,538,000 after acquiring an additional 393,202 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,125,100 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $32,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,220 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 237.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,199,157 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $17,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,735,697 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $13,764,000 after acquiring an additional 261,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BTU shares. Benchmark upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of BTU stock opened at $11.23 on Friday. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.47.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coal producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.13). Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 2,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $37,397.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 7,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $83,566.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 302,149 shares of company stock worth $3,683,446 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

