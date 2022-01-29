Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $1.32 Million Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 34.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in NCR were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NCR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 1,041.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 150.0% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 41.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NCR in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 11,541.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NCR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens started coverage on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, NCR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

In other news, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 11,988 shares of NCR stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $498,461.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NCR opened at $37.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.53 and its 200-day moving average is $41.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.28 and a beta of 1.72. NCR Co. has a twelve month low of $33.11 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

