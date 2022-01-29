Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) released its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $32.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.53 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MITK opened at $16.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.20. Mitek Systems has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $23.29. The company has a market cap of $744.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.85 and a beta of 0.36.

In other news, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 25,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $420,207.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 2,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $43,999.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,587 shares of company stock worth $769,505. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MITK. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Mitek Systems by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 34,538 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 122.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,861 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 34,032 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 11,538 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $429,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,979 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 10,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

MITK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mitek Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

