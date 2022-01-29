Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Given “Buy” Rating at Maxim Group

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Maxim Group in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $28.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 67.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MITK. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mitek Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.10.

Shares of MITK stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.69. 816,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,947. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.69. Mitek Systems has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $23.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.76 million, a PE ratio of 87.85 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $32.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.53 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mitek Systems will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 25,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $420,207.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Gray sold 2,770 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $46,286.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,587 shares of company stock valued at $769,505 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Mitek Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $2,224,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 263,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 6,643 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 12,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,307 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

