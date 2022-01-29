Mirrored ProShares VIX (mVIXY) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. In the last seven days, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can now be purchased for $18.76 or 0.00049789 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a market capitalization of $41.36 million and $296,924.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored ProShares VIX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00049267 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,564.66 or 0.06805412 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00054571 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,619.07 or 0.99823357 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00006964 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003192 BTC.

About Mirrored ProShares VIX

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 2,204,232 coins. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored ProShares VIX is mirror.finance . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored ProShares VIX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored ProShares VIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored ProShares VIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored ProShares VIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.