Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Receives $207.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $207.25.

A number of brokerages have commented on MAA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $211.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $222.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $204.76 on Wednesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $129.83 and a 52 week high of $231.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 54.90, a PEG ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $214.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.55.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 24.83%. The company had revenue of $452.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 116.62%.

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.49, for a total transaction of $50,405.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $1,026,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,113 shares of company stock valued at $4,742,402 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,448,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,107,048,000 after acquiring an additional 71,358 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,789,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,201,601,000 after purchasing an additional 415,477 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,849,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,153,524,000 after purchasing an additional 370,933 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,579,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,108,176,000 after purchasing an additional 74,252 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 66.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,114,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.