Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $372.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $364.00 to $372.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software giant’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $354.47.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $308.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $323.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $224.26 and a 52-week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.74%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $6,689,996,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $52,123,577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584,306 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,106.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520,216 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,247,779,000 after purchasing an additional 12,665,264 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 97.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,921,340 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,277,833,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842,148 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 337.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,170,156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,296,895,000 after purchasing an additional 9,387,405 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

