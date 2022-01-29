Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 88.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,205 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 748,411 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $6,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its position in Micron Technology by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 9,724 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Micron Technology by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 132,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,287,000. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,237,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Micron Technology by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,027,464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $72,930,000 after purchasing an additional 83,883 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Summit Insights upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.93.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 97,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total transaction of $9,324,214.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 240,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,948,161. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $79.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $88.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.51.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.17%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Article: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.