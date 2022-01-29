MicroMoney Price Hits $0.0072 on Exchanges (AMM)

MicroMoney (CURRENCY:AMM) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. In the last seven days, MicroMoney has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. MicroMoney has a market capitalization of $114,149.56 and approximately $144,130.00 worth of MicroMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MicroMoney coin can now be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00043422 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00108393 BTC.

MicroMoney (AMM) is a coin. MicroMoney’s total supply is 17,532,943 coins and its circulating supply is 15,777,256 coins. MicroMoney’s official website is www.micromoney.io . The official message board for MicroMoney is medium.com/@micromoney.io . MicroMoney’s official Twitter account is @micromoneyio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MicroMoney is an Ethereum-based Open Source Credit & Big Data Bureau that connects new customers to existing financial services. AMM is an ERC20 utility token. The AMM token is an integral part of the MicroMoney ecosystem and can be used as an internal payment mean or to get access to MicroMoney’s services. “

