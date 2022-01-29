MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 59.0% from the December 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:CXE traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.64. The stock had a trading volume of 98,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,610. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $5.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.17.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 184.4% during the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 275,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 178,894 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 183,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 17,548 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 36.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 175,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 47,039 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 7.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 140,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 9,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 13.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 14,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS High Income Municipal Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to seek high current income exempt from federal income tax, but may also consider capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

