Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) – Stock analysts at Desjardins lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Metro in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.82. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Metro’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.07 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Metro from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Metro from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Metro from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Metro from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Metro from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$69.00.

Shares of MRU stock opened at C$67.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$65.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$63.62. Metro has a 52 week low of C$52.63 and a 52 week high of C$68.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.25 billion and a PE ratio of 20.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.17.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.12 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Metro’s payout ratio is 22.52%.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

