Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.80 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Metro in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will earn $3.80 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.79. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Metro’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.12 billion.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MRU. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Metro from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Metro from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. NBF boosted their target price on shares of Metro to C$67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Metro in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Metro from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$69.00.

Shares of TSE MRU opened at C$67.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$65.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$63.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26. Metro has a 12-month low of C$52.63 and a 12-month high of C$68.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Metro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.52%.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

