Metro (ETR:B4B3) Given a €10.20 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Metro (ETR:B4B3) has been given a €10.20 ($11.59) price target by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on B4B3. Berenberg Bank set a €10.30 ($11.70) price target on Metro in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($9.66) price target on Metro in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.60 ($10.91) price target on Metro in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Baader Bank set a €10.50 ($11.93) target price on Metro in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.50) price target on Metro in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €10.02 ($11.39).

ETR:B4B3 opened at €10.10 ($11.48) on Thursday. Metro has a 1-year low of €9.75 ($11.08) and a 1-year high of €13.00 ($14.77). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €11.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.23.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

