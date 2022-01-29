Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Shares Up 5.1%

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX)’s share price rose 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.41 and last traded at $46.21. 23,233 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 436,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.96.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MEOH. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Methanex from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Methanex from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 31st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Get Methanex alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.56.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.35. Methanex had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Methanex in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Methanex in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Methanex in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Methanex by 404.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Methanex by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex Company Profile (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.