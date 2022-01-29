Methanex Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

Methanex has decreased its dividend payment by 75.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Methanex has a payout ratio of 12.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Methanex to earn $5.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.5%.

Get Methanex alerts:

Shares of MEOH opened at $46.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.56. Methanex has a one year low of $29.61 and a one year high of $52.88.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.35. Methanex had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Methanex stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group set a $35.00 price target on Methanex and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Methanex from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.25.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.