Metals Acquisition Corp (NYSE:MTAL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Metals Acquisition Corp (NYSE:MTAL) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 192.0% from the December 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE MTAL opened at $9.64 on Friday. Metals Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.71.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Metals Acquisition stock. Tuttle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Metals Acquisition Corp (NYSE:MTAL) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,204 shares during the period. Metals Acquisition makes up about 1.8% of Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Tuttle Capital Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Metals Acquisition worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 43.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Metals Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Metals Acquisition Corp is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

